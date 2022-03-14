Sign up
Photo 2783
Rough red?
Not really because the skin of the tomato is pretty smooth, so not tagging for word of the month today.
The 52 frames theme was low key. I found out that low key is not really my thing. So this tomato is best what I got and because it is read, it is good for my rainbow too!
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
13th March 2022 4:21pm
red
tomato
rainbow2022
Jaio
Oh! I love this shot!
March 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving this as a low key shot.
March 14th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
I think this is a pretty good low key shot myself
March 14th, 2022
