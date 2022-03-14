Previous
Next
Rough red? by ingrid01
Photo 2783

Rough red?

Not really because the skin of the tomato is pretty smooth, so not tagging for word of the month today.

The 52 frames theme was low key. I found out that low key is not really my thing. So this tomato is best what I got and because it is read, it is good for my rainbow too!
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jaio
Oh! I love this shot!
March 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving this as a low key shot.
March 14th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
I think this is a pretty good low key shot myself
March 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise