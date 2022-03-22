In the Moroccan pavilion

We drove to Dubai in about 5 hours. Due to Covid it was only the first time for us. There is plenty to do, but this time there was even more as the World Expo (Expo 2020) was still open.



We visited 1 day and 2 mornings, because in the morning the lines/queues were smaller. There were a few countries we wanted to see, but others we just went in. Moroccan was one which wasn't on our list, but because it was quiet, we went in. We were surprised as it was one of the better ones. The building was high. We were brought up in an elevator to the 7th floor and then we walked down passing rooms were they exhibited several things. This one was my favorite room, with all herbs etc.



It is actually a mirror - you can see the line on the floor. And to fit a little better in my calendar, I made the photo a little more orange.