Previous
Next
The Dutch Pavilion by ingrid01
Photo 2790

The Dutch Pavilion

Being Dutch, we had the visit the Netherlands' Pavilion on the Expo 2020. The line was quite long. But fortunately the presentation did not disappoint!

When entering everybody got a white umbrella. Inside you had to stand on footsteps and once everybody was in place, umbrellas had to be opened. The story about the Dutch plans for the future were projected and visible on your own umbrella.

To be honest, I missed most of the presentation as the effects were very cool and I was paying attention to my camera and how to make a photo in these tricky circumstances. But I think this is perfect for my rainbow green :)
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
764% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great effect with the umbrellas.
March 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise