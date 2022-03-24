The Dutch Pavilion

Being Dutch, we had the visit the Netherlands' Pavilion on the Expo 2020. The line was quite long. But fortunately the presentation did not disappoint!



When entering everybody got a white umbrella. Inside you had to stand on footsteps and once everybody was in place, umbrellas had to be opened. The story about the Dutch plans for the future were projected and visible on your own umbrella.



To be honest, I missed most of the presentation as the effects were very cool and I was paying attention to my camera and how to make a photo in these tricky circumstances. But I think this is perfect for my rainbow green :)