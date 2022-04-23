Previous
Camel portrait #4 by ingrid01
Photo 2823

Camel portrait #4

On the day I went to the race, my mom told me that my brother and his family had Covid. So I took some extra shots of camels with face-masks and made this one a get-well-card.

Obviously, the camel face-masks are not for Covid. Some camels were them to prevent biting and/or spitting.
Ingrid

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How perfect as a get well card!
April 23rd, 2022  
