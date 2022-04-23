Sign up
Photo 2823
Camel portrait #4
On the day I went to the race, my mom told me that my brother and his family had Covid. So I took some extra shots of camels with face-masks and made this one a get-well-card.
Obviously, the camel face-masks are not for Covid. Some camels were them to prevent biting and/or spitting.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
portrait
,
race
,
camel
,
oman
,
face-mask
,
30-shots2022
Casablanca
ace
How perfect as a get well card!
April 23rd, 2022
