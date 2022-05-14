Previous
Doha by ingrid01
Photo 2832

Doha

We are moving back to Houston and because our daughter Nadya graduated from UTD (University of Texas at Dallas), I left Oman first with the dogs.

It has been a few hectic weeks, but I'm trying to catch up with some photos and participate in the 30 days Wild in June!

We had a very short stop over in Doha. And the view from the plane was stunning!
Ingrid

Esther Rosenberg ace
Congratulations to Nayda, exciting times. This is an amazing view!!
May 30th, 2022  
