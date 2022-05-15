Sign up
Photo 2833
Arrived in Houston!
A very nice neighbor picked me up from the airport with his pickup truck. The dogs had been in their crates for almost 24 hours and were a bit smelly, but otherwise fine!
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
dog
parking
crates
luggage
Esther Rosenberg
Long travels, Welcome back to the USA.
May 30th, 2022
