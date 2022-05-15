Previous
Next
Arrived in Houston! by ingrid01
Photo 2833

Arrived in Houston!

A very nice neighbor picked me up from the airport with his pickup truck. The dogs had been in their crates for almost 24 hours and were a bit smelly, but otherwise fine!
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Long travels, Welcome back to the USA.
May 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise