Mowing the lawn! by ingrid01
Photo 2846

Mowing the lawn!

Yelena and I felt so good that we mowed the lawn! Normally this is a job for the men in the house, but Demyan lives in Amsterdam now and Norbert is packing up in Muscat...

First step was to figure out what petrol went in, then getting it and next was getting the thing started after 3 years. But we did it!
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Ingrid

Heather ace
Congrats! (I wouldn't have a clue!) Your grass looks nice and healthy.
June 1st, 2022  
