Photo 2846
Mowing the lawn!
Yelena and I felt so good that we mowed the lawn! Normally this is a job for the men in the house, but Demyan lives in Amsterdam now and Norbert is packing up in Muscat...
First step was to figure out what petrol went in, then getting it and next was getting the thing started after 3 years. But we did it!
30th May 2022
30th May 22
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2996
photos
80
followers
78
following
780% complete
View this month »
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
31st May 2022 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
mowing
Heather
ace
Congrats! (I wouldn't have a clue!) Your grass looks nice and healthy.
June 1st, 2022
365 Project
