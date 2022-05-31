Previous
All in focus! by ingrid01
Photo 2847

All in focus!

This 52 frames assignment is "everything in focus". I kind of like this photo because part of the power station is in focus behind the gate too. Is it too much? Would it be better without it?

31st May 2022 31st May 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Heather ace
I love the red flowers against the green foliage and blue sky. And the webbing of the fence adds a gridded texture that's pretty cool. But I'm not sure about the power station. I don't have strong feelings about it, though. I really like this shot, Ingrid! Fav
June 1st, 2022  
