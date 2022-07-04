What are they taking?!

Yesterday my husband dropped me off at a High School in South Houston for my adventure as a volunteer with Genesis DBC. This morning we drove with 3 busses and 3 trailers to Bastrop (a small place in Texas).



I was in the front of the first bus and was surprised to see how these to pick up trucks overtaking us were loaded.



After we arrived in Bastrop, the kids had the opportunity to do laundry. And I caught up with your photos and could quickly look at the few I took.



I might not be able to keep this up as tomorrow they will need breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack. So I might be busy :)

