Previous
Next
The mirror... by ingrid01
Photo 2885

The mirror...

The show is called Dorothy (Wizard of Oz) and our Dorothy is attracted by the witch in this mirror. Here the band director himself tries to make the mirror ready for the performances.

Sometimes the mirror worked, sometimes, it didn't. If it does is is super cool! Prelims/finals are this week (11-13 August) and I really hope it works for the last shows!

Finally I'm filling up July with photos I took during my 3 weeks with Genesis dbc.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wonderful framing, literally!
August 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing. You could use this for the songtitle-88 challenge, Man in the mirror.
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise