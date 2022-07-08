The mirror...

The show is called Dorothy (Wizard of Oz) and our Dorothy is attracted by the witch in this mirror. Here the band director himself tries to make the mirror ready for the performances.



Sometimes the mirror worked, sometimes, it didn't. If it does is is super cool! Prelims/finals are this week (11-13 August) and I really hope it works for the last shows!



Finally I'm filling up July with photos I took during my 3 weeks with Genesis dbc.