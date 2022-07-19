The tour...

I took this from the Genesis Instagram account and added the little index.



Spring Training was the whole month of June.



When they were in Houston, I joined and the day after the San Antonio show my husband picked me up. It was a lot of fun and I saw 7 shows!

Fun is to see that the show is still changed bit by bit after the comments of the judges. So the show I saw in San Antonio was a lot better than the one in Houston.



As you can see they are now in Indianapolis for the big show. They will be performing on Thursday and Friday. The finals are on Saturday, but because it is a young team they are doing really well, but not in the top 12 (yet).

Most shows are broadcast live on FloSports (FloMarching), so I will be watching at home on the TV and noticed even more improvements!