Previous
Next
Tubas ready to warm up by ingrid01
Photo 2897

Tubas ready to warm up

This was on July 16th. Before a show the different sections (brass, front ensemble and battery) warm up in different locations.

But before they can start warming up the instruments and hats need to come out of the trailers and the boxes. I sat down in the grass and that gave me the opportunity for this different pov photo.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The Tubas are an impressive instrument.
August 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise