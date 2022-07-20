Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2897
Tubas ready to warm up
This was on July 16th. Before a show the different sections (brass, front ensemble and battery) warm up in different locations.
But before they can start warming up the instruments and hats need to come out of the trailers and the boxes. I sat down in the grass and that gave me the opportunity for this different pov photo.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3057
photos
81
followers
77
following
795% complete
View this month »
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
16th July 2022 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tuba
,
genesisdbc
Susan Wakely
ace
The Tubas are an impressive instrument.
August 10th, 2022
