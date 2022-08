Basses

The show in Lawton, Oklahoma, was on a very very hot day. The director wanted to not go to the show as performing in a 115F/46C heat is dangerous.

In the end we did go to the show, but the performance time was pushed up until after sunset and all the corpses did a standstill performance, without the colorguard and in their corps' shirts.



Here the basses are ready to perform, taking the stands with them to the stadium.