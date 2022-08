Brass

The show in Lawton, Oklahoma, was on a very very hot day. The director wanted to not go to the show as performing in a 115F/46C heat is dangerous.

In the end we did go to the show, but the performance time was pushed up until after sunset. All the corpses did a standstill performance, without the colorguard and in their corps' shirts.



Also the warm up time was reduced. Here the brass section is starting to warm up.

The people sitting just outside the circle is the colorguard.