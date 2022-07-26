Sign up
Photo 2903
Snares
Photo taken during the Round Rock / Austin show on July 21st. I like the movement in the drumsticks.
It is incredible how fast 8 of them play together and still sound as 1!
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3061
photos
81
followers
77
following
796% complete
View this month »
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st July 2022 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
show
,
snares
,
genesisdbc
,
drump-corps
