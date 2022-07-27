Sunflower

After my 3 weeks with Genesis dbc (my daughters drum corps) my husband picked me up on Sunday.

I told Yelena (16) that with cooking for 150 people 3 times a day, every day I had a great work out and she asked me if I was ready to keep it up.

So yesterday we went for a bicycle ride and then swam laps in the neighborhood pool.

Today we planned a longer bicycle ride, but the sky turned really dark, and we decided to turn around after 3 miles. I took my camera and just before the first lighting I took this photo. We rushed home and made it before the real rain.



Over the next couple of days, I hope to fill this month (July) with all the drum corps photos I took.