Peace!

That is the 52 frames theme for this week.



When I asked my family what I could do Nadya put her fingers up.. Almost 3 weeks ago she broke two fingers in between a bus door.



I'm a little busy, and did not have any other ideas, so I asked her if I could take a few shots of her fingers outside. Although the photos were ok, I wanted to make the background a little softer and used a layer mask in photoshop.



PS. the doctors at the ER thinks she her fingers will be OK after about 6 weeks.