An Ikea bed

We have 2 single beds. Recently we bought and build a queen size Ikea bed for Yelena.

Nadya liked a bigger bed too, but it took a while to make up her mind. Black or white, with or without drawers, with or without headboard. A few days ago we went to Ikea and when I started to help her (working with those injured fingers isn't fast) she had all prepared. Such a different (and probably more efficient) way to work than her sister and dad :)