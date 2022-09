A flat...

When I went to pick up Yelena from school (it is only 3 miles) there was suddenly a hard banging. I drove a few 100 yards to a petrol station with some parking spots. When I got out there was a sissing sound and this half wrench was sticking out.



First I send Yelena a message with what happened and that she should stay at school, especially because it was raining. Then I phoned the insurance. Just 1 hour later I picked Yelena up from school, she did a lot of homework there already :)