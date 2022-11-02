Chaos!

First of all thank you for all the likes and comments on yesterday's shot!!!



The 52 Frames theme this week is "chaos" with an extra challenge of multiple exposure.

I like double exposure! Watching a little video I noticed that it is also ok not to do it in camera, but in Photoshop. So today I present to you my ISO 100 shot for the One Week Only with some thread chaos and maybe tomorrow a window-shot with some (Photoshopped) double exposure!



Settings for today were ISO 100, F18, 1/10 and I used a tripod and my lightbox.