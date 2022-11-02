Previous
Chaos! by ingrid01
Photo 2999

Chaos!

First of all thank you for all the likes and comments on yesterday's shot!!!

The 52 Frames theme this week is "chaos" with an extra challenge of multiple exposure.
I like double exposure! Watching a little video I noticed that it is also ok not to do it in camera, but in Photoshop. So today I present to you my ISO 100 shot for the One Week Only with some thread chaos and maybe tomorrow a window-shot with some (Photoshopped) double exposure!

Settings for today were ISO 100, F18, 1/10 and I used a tripod and my lightbox.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
Great result with a lovely mix of colours.
November 2nd, 2022  
