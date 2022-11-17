Flying chips and guacamole!

Today's recipe is guacamole. Mash two avocados with a fork (not too fine). Cut a tomato (do not put in the seeds) and part of a white onion really small and mix it through the mashed avocados. Add pepper and salt to taste and eat with tortilla chips.
The 52 Frames theme this week is "food". I had some time on Tuesday and set it up. Then I spent a lot of time in Photoshop... My idea was to have a Mexican restaurant feeling. The walls in our kitchen are blue and we have a huge spoon, fork and spatula on the wall. We also have a big Mexican pot. However, I decided it was all too distracting, so it had to go. The original photo is in my Extas album: https://365project.org/ingrid01/extras/2022-11-17