Bubbles

This morning when I walked in the rain there were bubbles in the puddles, but I decided that it was to cold and wet to play outside.



This is the result of my indoor play today (and that rhymes..)

To create a little bit more color I added red food coloring to the bubbles (which I blew with a straw from car-shampoo). Nadya told me that it looked bloody, so Photoshop came to the rescue and gold looked best!