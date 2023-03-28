Previous
Orange by ingrid01
Photo 3102

Orange

Sorry for the mass upload... I'm trying to catch up/finish my rainbow calendar after my husband and I went on a holiday to Oregon for a week.

One day it was raining and we went to the botanical gardens (near Silverton), so I tried to get all the colors for my rainbow calendar.

Orange turned out to be the hardest color... Only this moss came close...
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Photo Details

