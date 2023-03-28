Sign up
Photo 3102
Orange
Sorry for the mass upload... I'm trying to catch up/finish my rainbow calendar after my husband and I went on a holiday to Oregon for a week.
One day it was raining and we went to the botanical gardens (near Silverton), so I tried to get all the colors for my rainbow calendar.
Orange turned out to be the hardest color... Only this moss came close...
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
moss
,
rainbow2023
