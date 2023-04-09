Previous
Relocated Ladybug #2 by ingrid01
Relocated Ladybug #2

I saw some ladybugs when walking the dogs. Then I had a look on the crepe myrtle trees in my garden and guess what... There were several. I relocated this one.
Think he/she liked it here :)
Ingrid

