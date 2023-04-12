Previous
Another egg... by ingrid01
Photo 3117

Another egg...

Here is another egg! I'm afraid soon all the milkweed will be eaten...

If you look well, you can see "a thingy" on top of the highest "flower-ball" (struggling to find the correct words here...). Anyway, that actually is a caterpillar! See next photo.
12th April 2023

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas
