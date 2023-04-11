Previous
Tiny Monarch caterpillar by ingrid01
Photo 3116

Tiny Monarch caterpillar

I found several tiny caterpillars! Normally I do not like my fingers in a picture, but here they give a good sense of scale...
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
