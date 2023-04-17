Little acrobat

Thank you for all your comments and favs on yesterday's red hornet photo. I really appreciate it.
Unfortunately I do not appreciate the red hornet/wasp's (that was the insect) visits. A few days ago I counted at least 8 little caterpillars. Today I could find only two. This one and a smaller friend.
Google confirmed my fears... the red wasps and hornets eats caterpillars. Years ago I bought butterfly habitats (to show the kids) and have moved this one inside. He/she will have a lot more chance to grow and become a butterfly.
Link to red wasp info: https://feedingnature.com/what-do-red-wasps-eat/