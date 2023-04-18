The habitat

Due to the red wasps, I have a few caterpillars inside in a habitat I bought years ago.



It is standing in the kitchen and the fun thing is that everybody (my husband and 2 girls) are now watching the progress too.



Next to the biggest caterpillar (I call 'Number 1'), I added 3 smaller ones and think that on a leave there must have been a little egg, because we spotted another tiny one. Making it 5!