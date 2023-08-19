Previous
A milkweed bug by ingrid01
A milkweed bug

For the word 'simplicity'.
The 52 frames challenge is black and white minimalism, so I was playing around with that, but actually prefer this color version.
Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
August 19th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
August 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I like that the bug is out on a limb.
August 19th, 2023  
