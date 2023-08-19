Sign up
Previous
Photo 3185
A milkweed bug
For the word 'simplicity'.
The 52 frames challenge is black and white minimalism, so I was playing around with that, but actually prefer this color version.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
3
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3356
photos
74
followers
72
following
872% complete
View this month »
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
19th August 2023 9:46am
Tags
bug
,
milkweed
,
august23words
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
August 19th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
August 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I like that the bug is out on a limb.
August 19th, 2023
