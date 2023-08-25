Upside down moth!

This moth saved my day!

Although I didn't have the time for a photo a day, I try to keep up with the photo a week for the 52 Frames and might as well post it here.



The challenge was "upside down" and this moth was a big help. I'm also happy that we have many new Cosmos flowers coming up! Everything is really dry in Houston, but we are still allowed to sprinkle the garden. And these flowers are strong!



I survived the first full week of school and tomorrow (Saturday) Nadya and I will start to drive to Denver (15 hours) where we will paint and hopefully put in a new floor in a little apartment she will be living in for the coming 2 years when she will study at the University of Denver.



You can understand that it was a bit busy and I didn't have a lot of time this week and won't be posting next week.



However, I plan to be back here on 365 from September 4th onward (obviously with gaps)!



I'm excited for the road trip (flying back, so she can keep the car) as we plan to stop in Amarillo - Cadillac Ranch