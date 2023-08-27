Sign up
Photo 3189
A train!
We drove many miles along train tracks and got to see a few trains. I like trains!
On Aug 26 Nadya and I drove from Houston to Amarillo. The next day we continued on to Denver where she will be going to grad school.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3361
photos
74
followers
71
following
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
26th August 2023 5:15pm
Tags
train
