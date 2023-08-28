Previous
Another train!
Another train!

We drove many miles along train tracks and got to see a few trains. I like trains!

On Aug 26 Nadya and I drove from Houston to Amarillo. The next day we continued on to Denver where she will be going to grad school.
Ingrid

