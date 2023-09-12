Previous
Airport - early in the morning by ingrid01
Photo 3205

Airport - early in the morning

I left Denver early on Monday September 4th (Labor Day). I liked the lines and lights in this photo.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Ingrid

