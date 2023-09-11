Previous
Adhesive tiles?!!
The purpose of driving with Nadya to Denver was to help her paint, remove carpet and put a laminate floor.
We did not get very far... the main reason is that you always find unexpected things.

The walls were beige - dark enough to require 3 layers of light paint and too light for a dark one (2 layers were necessary).

This is the kitchen floor with 3 layers of adhesive tiles (brown - laminate like, beige and below orange). By heating it with an iron I got it out, but it took some time...

Slowly but surely, also because school started, Nadya is getting there.
Ingrid

Christine Sztukowski
I've been learning it never goes as expected
September 16th, 2023  
