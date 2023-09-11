Adhesive tiles?!!

The purpose of driving with Nadya to Denver was to help her paint, remove carpet and put a laminate floor.

We did not get very far... the main reason is that you always find unexpected things.



The walls were beige - dark enough to require 3 layers of light paint and too light for a dark one (2 layers were necessary).



This is the kitchen floor with 3 layers of adhesive tiles (brown - laminate like, beige and below orange). By heating it with an iron I got it out, but it took some time...



Slowly but surely, also because school started, Nadya is getting there.