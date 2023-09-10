Removing carpet

The purpose of driving with Nadya to Denver was to help her paint, remove carpet and put a laminate floor.

We did not get very far... the main reason is that you always find unexpected things.



The walls were beige - dark enough to require 3 layers of light paint and too light for a dark one (2 layers were necessary).



Except for the kitchen and bathroom there was carpet. Unfortunately it was very hard to get all the "spikey wood" out because most was very very old.



Slowly but surely, also because school started, Nadya is getting there.