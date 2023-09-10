Sign up
Photo 3203
Removing carpet
The purpose of driving with Nadya to Denver was to help her paint, remove carpet and put a laminate floor.
We did not get very far... the main reason is that you always find unexpected things.
The walls were beige - dark enough to require 3 layers of light paint and too light for a dark one (2 layers were necessary).
Except for the kitchen and bathroom there was carpet. Unfortunately it was very hard to get all the "spikey wood" out because most was very very old.
Slowly but surely, also because school started, Nadya is getting there.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
diy
Christine Sztukowski
That looks like a lot of work
September 16th, 2023
Dawn
A nice shot of work required
September 16th, 2023
