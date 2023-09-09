Sign up
Previous
Photo 3202
IKEA
On my last day (September 3rd) we went to IKEA to buy her a matrass (she had a bed already). But now (Sep 15) she is still sleeping on an airbed.... Silly girl.
She finished the floor in her bedroom, so hopefully she puts her bed up this weekend!
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
3
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3373
photos
74
followers
71
following
877% complete
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
3rd September 2023 10:40am
Tags
ikea
,
shopping
Pyrrhula
Nice full screen of them and the lines composition of it
September 15th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great composition, Ingrid!
September 15th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great patterns
September 16th, 2023
