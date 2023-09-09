Previous
IKEA by ingrid01
IKEA

On my last day (September 3rd) we went to IKEA to buy her a matrass (she had a bed already). But now (Sep 15) she is still sleeping on an airbed.... Silly girl.
She finished the floor in her bedroom, so hopefully she puts her bed up this weekend!
Ingrid

