Mexican dessert!
A friend of my husband has season tickets for the Houston Dynamo FC (soccer). Nobody wanted to go with him, so my husband and I joined him.

Before we went to a Mexican Restaurant. Because September 16th is Mexico's independence day, there was a special menu. And this was the dessert in the colors of the Mexican flag.
Ingrid

