Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3210
Mexican dessert!
A friend of my husband has season tickets for the Houston Dynamo FC (soccer). Nobody wanted to go with him, so my husband and I joined him.
Before we went to a Mexican Restaurant. Because September 16th is Mexico's independence day, there was a special menu. And this was the dessert in the colors of the Mexican flag.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3382
photos
74
followers
71
following
879% complete
View this month »
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
16th September 2023 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
dessert
,
mexico
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close