Previous
Photo 3226
Smoke #3
Not necessary to comment as it is just a little bit more smoke. I played around to give it another color and get a nice October calendar...
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
3
3
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3398
photos
73
followers
71
following
883% complete
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th September 2023 5:41pm
Privacy
Public
abstract
,
smoke
Heather
ace
Love the flow of the light and colours against the black! Fav
October 3rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Mooie foto`s en goed gedaan.
October 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely violet
October 3rd, 2023
