Photo 3228
Smoke #5
Not necessary to comment as it is just a little bit more smoke. I played around to give it another color and get a nice October calendar... It's going to be a rainbow!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3
3
2
365
Canon EOS 70D
30th September 2023 5:27pm
Tags
smoke
Heather
ace
Another lovely image, Ingrid! These are all quite something! Fav
October 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
October 5th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Mooie serie met iedere keer prachtige kleuren en compositie, Fav.
October 5th, 2023
