Smoke #5 by ingrid01
Photo 3228

Smoke #5

Not necessary to comment as it is just a little bit more smoke. I played around to give it another color and get a nice October calendar... It's going to be a rainbow!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Ingrid

Heather ace
Another lovely image, Ingrid! These are all quite something! Fav
October 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
October 5th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Mooie serie met iedere keer prachtige kleuren en compositie, Fav.
October 5th, 2023  
