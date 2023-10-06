Sign up
Previous
Photo 3229
Smoke #6
Thank you for all your comments and favs on this series. As you can see the smoke went everywhere as there was quite some wind. I have one more for tomorrow... and then it will be a week with flowers.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
5
3
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3401
photos
73
followers
71
following
884% complete
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th September 2023 5:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
smoke
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
October 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The wind provided some great swirls.
October 6th, 2023
Linda Godwin
The wind was in your favor, very nice
October 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I think you have captured some beautiful patterns and colors.
October 6th, 2023
Heather
ace
Another lovely one! I think it's cool that the wind is a part of this series. Fav
October 6th, 2023
