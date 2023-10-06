Previous
Smoke #6 by ingrid01
Smoke #6

Thank you for all your comments and favs on this series. As you can see the smoke went everywhere as there was quite some wind. I have one more for tomorrow... and then it will be a week with flowers.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Dawn ace
Nicely done
October 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The wind provided some great swirls.
October 6th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
The wind was in your favor, very nice
October 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I think you have captured some beautiful patterns and colors.
October 6th, 2023  
Heather ace
Another lovely one! I think it's cool that the wind is a part of this series. Fav
October 6th, 2023  
