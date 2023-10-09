Previous
Carnation by ingrid01
Carnation

This flower was in a small bouquet.

My best friend (and witness at our wedding) had asked Yelena to get us flowers. Yelena had done a wonderful job, get 2 bouquets at reduced price and combining them herself!

The carnations are still going strong!
Photo taken in my white box.
Ingrid

Michelle
Beautiful colour
October 9th, 2023  
Lovely shot
October 9th, 2023  
