Previous
Purple by ingrid01
Photo 3233

Purple

I have no idea what they are, but these sweet flowers are still going strong.

Taken in my lightbox. I thought about cleaning the grey band, but liked it, so it is still there.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise