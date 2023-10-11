Sign up
Previous
Photo 3234
Chrysanthemum
This one was lilac and unfortunately is already taken by the trashmen. I colored it darker and "blue-er" (is that a word?!) to match last weeks' smoke in my calendar.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
1
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3406
photos
73
followers
71
following
886% complete
View this month »
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th October 2023 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
chrysanthemum
Pyrrhula
Nog nooit een blauwe C. gezien of ze moeten geverfd zijn wat ze tegenwoordig vaker doen .
Mooie opname. Fav.
October 11th, 2023
Mooie opname. Fav.