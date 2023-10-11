Previous
Chrysanthemum by ingrid01
Chrysanthemum

This one was lilac and unfortunately is already taken by the trashmen. I colored it darker and "blue-er" (is that a word?!) to match last weeks' smoke in my calendar.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Ingrid

Pyrrhula
Nog nooit een blauwe C. gezien of ze moeten geverfd zijn wat ze tegenwoordig vaker doen .
Mooie opname. Fav.
October 11th, 2023  
