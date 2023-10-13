Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3236
Green...
This little bud never bloomed, but I still liked it a lot, especially because I think the little leaf is very elegant!
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3408
photos
73
followers
71
following
886% complete
View this month »
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th October 2023 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
flower
,
stem
Heather
ace
Yes, elegant and strong looking at the same time! A lovely image! Fav
October 13th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
It does look elegant.
October 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close