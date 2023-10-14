Previous
Eclipse by ingrid01
Eclipse

Houston was at the 85% band and this is what was our maximum eclipse. It was pretty dark and spooky everywhere!
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Ingrid

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the eclipse.
October 15th, 2023  
