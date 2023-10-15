Sign up
Photo 3238
Rainbow pencils
I wanted to continue my calendar as I started with the smoke and suddenly had the idea for pencils/markers/crayons etc.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th October 2023 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
pencils
