Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3246
Scissors...
At the end of the week I finally got an idea for this week! Droplets and reflections!
I took photos of all my calendar colors, but will have to try again with better light tomorrow, as the colors were not totally what I had in mind, but I think this is very very cool though!
The following website was my inspiration:
http://www.boostyourphotography.com/2014/04/droplet.html
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3420
photos
73
followers
71
following
889% complete
View this month »
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
Latest from all albums
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
124
3245
3246
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
27th October 2023 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
droplets
,
scissor
Dawn
ace
Interesting concept, lovely colour
October 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close