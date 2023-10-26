Previous
Scissors...

At the end of the week I finally got an idea for this week! Droplets and reflections!

I took photos of all my calendar colors, but will have to try again with better light tomorrow, as the colors were not totally what I had in mind, but I think this is very very cool though!

The following website was my inspiration: http://www.boostyourphotography.com/2014/04/droplet.html
Ingrid

Dawn ace
Interesting concept, lovely colour
October 28th, 2023  
