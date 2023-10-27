Previous
Green string (and droplet reflections) by ingrid01
Green string (and droplet reflections)

Yesterday evening I had fun with this project! Although I had to put the droplets manually with a syringe, it is easily done!

The tip to use plastic wrap from the following link was very useful!
http://www.boostyourphotography.com/2014/04/droplet.html
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Ingrid

