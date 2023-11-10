Previous
Sunset by ingrid01
Photo 3264

Sunset

Last weekend we stayed 1 night in the Hangar Hotel. It was one of the only places my husband was able to get a room for our trip.

When we arrived it was sunset-time, so I took a photo of the airplanes.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Ingrid

Casablanca ace
Nice time to arrive there. i like the reflections of the sun on the window
November 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great time to arrive and capture these colours.
November 13th, 2023  
