In the morning by ingrid01
Photo 3265

In the morning

It was fun to see the airplanes going and coming back. I was surprised how many took of and landed almost at the same time. But that made it hard to get a flying photo, so here these two are maneuvering after they just landed.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
Fun to see them taxiing alone the runway.
November 13th, 2023  
